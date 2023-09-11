Experience the Exciting Debut of the New-Generation KTM 250 and 390 Duke in India: Unveiling Specifications, Prices, and Features

Exciting news for motorcycle enthusiasts! KTM has recently launched the 2024 versions of its popular 250 Duke and 390 Duke models in India. These new-generation bikes, priced at Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), are already creating a buzz in the Indian market due to their impressive features and competitive pricing.

2024 KTM 390 Duke

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke comes with a powerful 399 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 45 horsepower and 39 Nm of peak torque. Its 6-speed gearbox, quickshifter, and slipper clutch offer an exhilarating ride. Advanced features like ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, ride modes, cornering ABS, and a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity make it a technologically advanced motorcycle. Suspension duties are handled by WP APEX adjustable front forks and a monoshock at the rear. This bike is available in two eye-catching colors, Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue.

2024 KTM 250 Duke

The redesigned 2024 KTM 250 Duke features a 250 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 31 horsepower and 25 Nm of torque, offering a slight power bump compared to its predecessor. It includes a quickshifter, ride-by-wire technology, and a slipper clutch for added convenience. The bike also boasts a 5-inch LCD display with smartphone connectivity and a type-C charging port. It comes in two striking colors, Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. Bookings for both the 2024 KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke are now open with a token amount of Rs 4,499, and they are expected to be available at dealerships in mid-September.