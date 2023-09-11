Alain Rayes, Ex-Quebec Conservative MP, Decides Not to Run for Re-election: A Surprising Announcement

Quebec MP Alain Rayes announces decision not to seek re-election at the federal level, a year after leaving the Conservative Party.

In a statement, Rayes expresses that he believes it is the right time for him to exit politics, although he will continue to serve as an MP until the next federal election.

Rayes describes himself as a “political orphan,” stating that no federal party presents a positive vision while also being fiscally responsible.

As an Independent MP, Rayes has represented the Richmond-Arthabaska riding in Quebec’s Eastern Townships since 2015.

A year ago, Rayes supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the Conservative party’s leadership race, but resigned after Pierre Poilievre took over as leader.

At the time, Rayes expressed concerns about his party’s lack of focus on environmental issues, bipartisan cooperation, and law enforcement.

