2024 Hyundai Kona: Affordable Starting Price of $25,435, Limited Trim at $32,985

Announcing the 2024 Hyundai Kona: Pricing, Redesign, and Availability
Hyundai has just revealed the pricing for its newly redesigned 2024 Kona crossover. With prices starting at $24,435 for the base SE model (including a $1,335 destination fee), the 2024 Kona is about $2,000 more expensive than its 2023 counterpart. The Limited trim comes in at $32,985 before options, while the N Line starts at $31,985.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona is now available for order in the N Line and Limited trims, with the SE and SEL trims set to follow later this fall. This latest version of the Kona is slightly larger than its predecessor, boasting a 2.3-inch longer wheelbase and an overall length increase of 5.7 inches. The exterior features a more subtle front grille and headlights, along with restyled taillights and a revised decklid at the rear.
10 Photos
One of the major updates inside the 2024 Kona is the inclusion of two 12.3-inch screens: one on the center console and one in front of the driver. Despite the technological advancements, there are still physical buttons for frequently used controls, ensuring a user-friendly experience. The interior also features slimmer seat-back designs for the front seats, allowing for increased rear legroom, as well as a column-mounted shifter instead of the usual one between the front seats.
Under the hood, the 2024 Kona retains its two four-cylinder engine options from the previous model. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. An optional turbocharged 1.6-liter motor is available, delivering 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, Hyundai has introduced an all-new electric model for 2024, which will be released later this year.
Hyundai has been making waves in the automotive industry with a range of new releases. In addition to the Kona, the company has recently unveiled refreshed versions of the Elantra and Sonata sedans, as well as an all-new Santa Fe SUV. Furthermore, Hyundai is working on an N version of the electric Ioniq 5, which not only generates fake exhaust noise but also offers an impressive 641 horsepower and a simulated eight-speed gearbox.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.