2024 Hyundai Kona: Affordable Starting Price of $25,435, Limited Trim at $32,985

Announcing the 2024 Hyundai Kona: Pricing, Redesign, and Availability

Hyundai has just revealed the pricing for its newly redesigned 2024 Kona crossover. With prices starting at $24,435 for the base SE model (including a $1,335 destination fee), the 2024 Kona is about $2,000 more expensive than its 2023 counterpart. The Limited trim comes in at $32,985 before options, while the N Line starts at $31,985.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona is now available for order in the N Line and Limited trims, with the SE and SEL trims set to follow later this fall. This latest version of the Kona is slightly larger than its predecessor, boasting a 2.3-inch longer wheelbase and an overall length increase of 5.7 inches. The exterior features a more subtle front grille and headlights, along with restyled taillights and a revised decklid at the rear.



One of the major updates inside the 2024 Kona is the inclusion of two 12.3-inch screens: one on the center console and one in front of the driver. Despite the technological advancements, there are still physical buttons for frequently used controls, ensuring a user-friendly experience. The interior also features slimmer seat-back designs for the front seats, allowing for increased rear legroom, as well as a column-mounted shifter instead of the usual one between the front seats.

Under the hood, the 2024 Kona retains its two four-cylinder engine options from the previous model. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. An optional turbocharged 1.6-liter motor is available, delivering 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, Hyundai has introduced an all-new electric model for 2024, which will be released later this year.

Hyundai has been making waves in the automotive industry with a range of new releases. In addition to the Kona, the company has recently unveiled refreshed versions of the Elantra and Sonata sedans, as well as an all-new Santa Fe SUV. Furthermore, Hyundai is working on an N version of the electric Ioniq 5, which not only generates fake exhaust noise but also offers an impressive 641 horsepower and a simulated eight-speed gearbox.