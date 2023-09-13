Apple Delivers Surprise: No Price Hikes for the New iPhone 15 Despite Declining Global Smartphone Demand

Apple wowed tech enthusiasts on Tuesday with the grand unveiling of its latest iPhone 15 Pro. This cutting-edge device boasts an elegant titanium case, a faster chip, and enhanced camera capabilities that are ideal for mobile gaming. Apple’s strategic move to introduce these upgrades comes in response to the current slump in the global smartphone industry. The iPhone 15 lineup includes the standard iPhone 15 starting at an affordable price of US$799 and the more advanced iPhone 15 Plus starting at US$899. Despite this challenging economic climate, Apple has chosen not to raise prices.

Renowned technology analyst Carmi Levy believes that Apple devices retain their status as high-end products, unaffected by pricing adjustments. Even though consumers may scale back on other expenses, Levy predicts that many will continue to invest in the latest iPhone due to its increasing significance in various aspects of daily life. As he states, “For an increasing number of people, it is worth putting more money into a smartphone than other technologies in their tech kit.” Levy also emphasizes that Apple has always remained a brand associated with quality and luxury, discounting the notion that it would ever become a bargain brand.

In terms of specifications, the new iPhone 15 showcases a brighter display and a remarkable 48-megapixel camera, all while featuring 100% recycled cobalt in its batteries. Apple has also integrated satellite connectivity into the iPhone 15, allowing users to easily summon roadside assistance. This function is being launched in partnership with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States. The device is equipped with the powerful A16 Bionic chip, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro.

An exciting announcement is that both the iPhone 15 and the charging case for the AirPods Pro will adopt USB-C charging cables, making it compatible with existing cables used for iPads and Macs. This change comes after the European Union’s regulation to standardize charging ports, essentially putting an end to Apple’s proprietary lightning cables. Levy believes this decision signifies Apple’s recognition of the changing market landscape and its commitment to improving user experience. He adds, “If it were up to Apple, they would continue to sell us lightning cables till the end of time. But the market is moving in that direction. Apple has no choice. The lightning cable is dead.”

Levy suggests that investing in the new iPhone 15 models makes sense for those in need of an upgrade, but he also highlights that these models should not be viewed as revolutionary. Rather, they represent an evolutionary step forward. Nonetheless, Apple’s compelling features and upgrades provide a strong incentive to make the purchase if consumers are in the market for a new smartphone.

The grand reveal event took place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, amidst ongoing economic uncertainty, particularly in China, which serves as Apple’s third-largest market. Huawei Technologies has also presented significant competition with its latest flagship phone. Although shares experienced a slight 1.7% decline during the first hour of the event, the announcements largely met expectations.

Apple further introduced the Series 9 Watch, an innovative timepiece with a unique feature known as “double tap.” This feature allows users to perform tasks like answering phone calls by tapping their thumb and finger together twice, without physically touching the watch. Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams explained that the technology behind this feature involves machine learning, which detects slight changes in blood flow caused by tapping fingers together, thus freeing up the user’s other hand for various tasks. Additionally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts new features tailored for cyclists and divers, along with the brightest screen ever produced by Apple. The Series 9 starts at a reasonable price of US$399, while the Ultra 2 will be available from September 22 starting at US$799.

Apple has also made strides toward sustainability by eliminating the use of leather in its products. In its place, the company has incorporated a luxurious textile called “FineWoven,” which replicates the feel of suede. CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple is on track to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in early 2023.

While Apple continues to innovate and introduce new features and products, it is worth noting that the iPhone still reigns supreme, accounting for over half of Apple’s total sales of US$394.3 billion last year. Although the global smartphone market has faced a decline in shipments, Apple’s decline has been the least severe compared to other major smartphone manufacturers. However, as Bob O’Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research, points out, the smartphone market currently faces significant challenges, with a downward trajectory in sales.

