LA County Agrees to Pay $4.75M Settlement for Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Deputies

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has agreed to pay a settlement of $4.75 million for a civil rights lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in June 2021, claims that a man named Christopher Bailey was violently beaten by multiple sheriff’s deputies after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Inglewood.

According to Bailey’s attorney, Toni Jaramilla, he was repeatedly struck in the face, resulting in severe injuries including the loss of his left eye, knocked-out teeth, and facial bone fractures. Additionally, Bailey was shot with a Taser near his groin. Jaramilla described the incident as a “gang-like beat down of an unarmed Black citizen.”

The deputies involved alleged that Bailey resisted arrest, but Jaramilla emphasized that he complied with their orders throughout the traffic stop. The initial charge of resisting arrest was later dismissed.

When the lawsuit was announced, Bailey expressed his fear for his life during the encounter, stating, “I was screaming out I wanted to live. I really feared for my life. I thought I was going to die.”

The lawsuit alleges that the deputies unnecessarily pulled Bailey out of his car during the traffic stop and initiated the assault. Bailey was reportedly on his way home from work at a mail-sorting company when the incident occurred.

A notice of the pending settlement was filed almost a year ago in federal court in Los Angeles. The settlement was unanimously approved by the county Board of Supervisors without comment.

In response to the settlement, Jaramilla expressed her satisfaction in providing Bailey with some measure of justice to support his physical and emotional recovery. However, she also called for the immediate termination and criminal prosecution of every deputy involved in the incident.