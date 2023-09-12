2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards Reveals ‘Top Dog’ Finalists in Anticipation of Special Veteran’s Day Ceremony

American Humane recently disclosed the nominees for the 2023 Hero Dog Awards, which included five adorable and impactful canines. Established in 1877, American Humane is the first national humane organization dedicated to the welfare of animals and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. The Hero Dog Awards take place annually to acknowledge America’s Hero Dogs across five categories: law enforcement and first responder dogs, service and guide or hearing dogs, therapy dogs, military dogs, and emerging hero and shelter dogs. Keep reading to discover the finalists of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards 2022.

The competition began in April, with dog owners from all over the country submitting their furry friends for consideration as a “Hero Dog.” The five finalists have been announced, and the winner will receive the prestigious “American Hero Dog” award on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the award ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Dr. Robin Ganzert, the president and CEO of the American Humane Association, will present the “Hero Dog” award during the event. Donning their finest attire, the dog finalists will strut down the red carpet and undergo evaluation by a panel of hosts before the announcement of the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog that evening.

Dr. Robin Ganzert expressed in a media statement that these awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the strength, hope, and joy that dogs bring into our lives. “These awards help give these four-legged heroes the recognition they deserve,” she stated. Now, let’s take a look at the top five finalists in each category.

In the law enforcement and first responder category, we have Lt. K-9 Poppy. Poppy is a five-year-old Labrador from Columbia, South Carolina, and is an invaluable member of the University of South Carolina Police Department. Poppy assists in security sweeps, crowd screening, and safety presentations for students. Her enthusiastic personality leaves visitors with a smile and a positive experience.

In the service and guide or hearing category, we have Moxie, a five-year-old mini goldendoodle from Ballwin, Missouri. Moxie has been a lifesaving service dog for her handler, Katie Harris. Katie, a social worker and former collegiate athlete, lost her ability to walk in 2018 due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Moxie assists Katie in daily tasks, such as picking up items and opening and closing doors. Additionally, Moxie visits schools nationwide, educating children about disabilities and fostering acceptance.

Maverick, a six-year-old European Blue Great Dane, is our finalist in the therapy category. As a United Service Organizations (USO) therapy dog in Saint Robert, Missouri, Maverick brings comfort to military heroes and their families. Stationed at the Fort Leonard Wood post, Maverick supports service members, accompanies children to military funerals, and aids in trauma coping. Maverick battled and conquered cancer through a surgical procedure in 2022, exemplifying resilience.

Representing the military working dog category is K-9 Buda, a four-year-old German shorthaired pointer from Oceanside, California. Buda is renowned as one of the 18 certified explosives-detection canines in the U.S. Coast Guard. His commitment to safeguarding the local community includes conducting safety sweeps and responding to bomb threats. Beyond his duties, Buda actively volunteers at San Diego schools, where he is adored for his adorable floppy ears.

Last but not least, we have Raina, the dog finalist for the emerging hero and shelter dog category. Raina is a 13-year-old Australian shepherd from Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Despite being born blind and deaf, Raina emanates positivity and has become an inspiration for many. Owned by Kristen Strouse, a former middle school music teacher, Raina has helped Strouse forge connections with her students through stories of resilience and overcoming adversity. Raina has also played a significant role in Strouse’s own health journey, providing strength during tough times.

These exceptional dogs now have the chance to be crowned the “American Hero Dog” of 2023. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards celebrate the immense contributions of these four-legged heroes and salute their impact on our lives.

