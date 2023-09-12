Anticipating Apple’s Launch of Next Generation iPhones: What to Expect from the Tech Giant?

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone on Tuesday, adding to its yearly tradition of launching new products to entice consumers. The event will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. This comes at a time when Apple has experienced a decline in sales over the past three quarters, suggesting another decrease is likely this quarter.

This decline in sales has impacted Apple’s stock price, leading to a decrease in market value. Currently, the company’s market value is below the $3 trillion mark it reached earlier this summer. To combat this slump, Apple hopes to introduce incremental updates to the iPhone 15 lineup, including advancements in chips, battery, and cameras.

One potential change to the iPhone 15 models is the introduction of the “Dynamic Island” feature, a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that showcases app notifications. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Max versions may feature a periscope-style telephoto lens with a 6x optical zoom, improving photo quality from far distances.

In terms of pricing, analysts predict that the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 15 will see an increase of $100 to $200, potentially testing consumers’ willingness to pay higher prices during a time of post-pandemic inflation.

Another significant change expected from Apple is the adoption of the USB-C cable standard for charging, replacing the Lightning port. European regulators have mandated the phasing out of Lightning port cables by 2024, which may prompt Apple to make the switch worldwide. USB-C cables offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

Aside from the new iPhone lineup, Apple typically uses this event to unveil its latest smartwatches and the next version of its operating system, iOS 17. The new operating system will include features such as real-time transcriptions of voicemails, allowing users to decide whether to answer a call before the voicemail finishes.

