Exciting News: Cecchini, Boyer, and Widmer Appointed as National Skeleton Program Coaches

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced the appointment of Joe Cecchini, Kevin Boyer, and Micaela Widmer as the newest coaches for the national skeleton program.

Cecchini will serve as both the head coach and technical lead. He previously competed for Italy at the 2018 Olympics after starting his skeleton career on Canada’s development team from 2006-2012. Over the past two years, Cecchini has also worked with several of Canada’s skeleton athletes as a club and international coach at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Boyer, who represented Canada at the 2018 Olympics and was a member of the national skeleton program for a decade, will take on the role of assistant technical coach.

Widmer, a former competitive skeleton athlete for both Canada and Switzerland, will be the team manager of the program and the technical coach for North America’s Cup development-level athletes. She has collaborated with Cecchini as the program lead for all foundational driving schools at the Whistler Sliding Centre for the past five years.

