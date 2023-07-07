FDA Grants Full Approval to Leqembi, the First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted traditional approval to the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, known as Leqembi, after previously issuing accelerated approval. This marks a significant breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as it is the first drug to target the underlying disease process and show clinical benefits. Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, expressed her excitement about the approval and its potential impact on this devastating disease.

Developed by Eisai and Biogen, Leqembi is the first medication proven to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, including memory and cognitive decline, by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Biogen president and CEO, Christopher A. Viehbacher, commended this achievement and stated that the companies aim to make Leqembi accessible to eligible patients as soon as possible.





The Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi is seen in this undated handout photo.

EISAI Handout via Reuters



The FDA based its initial approval in January on a mid-stage study involving 800 people with early signs of Alzheimer’s. Eisai later conducted a larger study with 1,800 patients, which was evaluated by the FDA for the full approval process. The results of the larger study showed a small difference in cognitive function after 18 months, leading to discussions about the significance of the improvement.

The FDA’s decision to grant traditional approval for Leqembi was unanimous, with all committee members agreeing that the study results confirmed the drug’s benefits. While it is not a cure, the medication effectively slows down the progression of the disease, providing valuable additional time for patients. Dr. Joy Snider from Washington University in St. Louis highlighted the potential benefits of Leqembi, including the possibility of extending a patient’s ability to drive.

However, Leqembi is not without drawbacks. It requires twice-a-month infusions and may cause side effects such as brain swelling, infusion-related reactions, and headaches, as reported by the Alzheimer’s Association. Access to the drug is also a concern due to its high cost, estimated at around $26,500 for a year’s worth of treatment without insurance.

In response to this concern, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, pledged to cover Leqembi broadly and gather data to better understand its effectiveness. This decision will make the medication more affordable for many individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA defines Alzheimer’s disease as an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that affects over 6.5 million Americans, causing memory and thinking skills to deteriorate over time. The approval of Leqembi is considered an important advancement in the fight against Alzheimer’s, as it targets the underlying disease process rather than just alleviating symptoms.

This approval follows the controversy surrounding the FDA’s handling of another Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, also developed by Biogen and Eisai. Despite concerns raised by independent medical advisers, Aduhelm received approval in 2021 but later faced restrictions due to lack of effectiveness and significant risks.

In conclusion, the FDA’s traditional approval of Leqembi is a significant milestone in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It offers new hope for patients and their families, providing the first medication that targets the underlying biology of the disease and slows down its progression. While challenges remain, such as access and affordability, this breakthrough brings optimism to the fight against this devastating condition.

Alex Tin contributed reporting. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.