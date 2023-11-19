Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on 108 individuals and 37 Russian organizations

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unprecedented move on November 19, 2023, as he announced sanctions against 37 Russian groups and 108 individuals, including former government officials. Zelenskiy’s aim, he said, is to combat abductions of children from Ukraine and other forms of “Russian terror.”

In a strong and resolute televised address, Zelenskiy emphasized that the Ukrainian state will increase pressure on those targeted by the sanctions and that they will be held accountable for their actions. He did not specifically link any individuals or groups to particular wrongdoings. However, the decrees issued by his office carry penalties of up to 10 years for individuals and up to five years for non-profit groups, including the “Russian Children’s Foundation.”

The president highlighted that the list of sanctions includes those involved in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory, as well as individuals who have aided “Russian terror” against Ukraine in various ways. Among those penalized are Dmytro Tabachnyk, a former education minister, and Mykola Azarov, a former prime minister.

Zelenskiy’s move also targets Russian-installed officials, including Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, and Leonid Pasechnik, whom Putin appointed head of Luhansk, the eastern Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in 2022. The sanctioned groups include several organizations working with children, such as the Kvartal Lui, which matches an organization linked to the sanctioned Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

The international community has shown support for Ukraine’s efforts. The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova and President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine. Meanwhile, a report published by Yale University revealed that over 2,400 children were taken to facilities across Russia-allied Belarus.

Zelenskiy’s decrees also uphold a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose a wide range of penalties, including asset freezes, trade and transit blockades, and restrictions on financial and economic activities.

This bold move by Zelenskiy highlights Ukraine's unwavering commitment to protecting its children from what it deems as war crimes committed by Russia and its allies. It also indicates Ukraine's strong resolve to hold accountable those responsible for these actions.

