You’ve Been Eating Breakfast All Wrong – Why Bananas are Actually a Bad Idea, According to a Doctor

We’ve been taught that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, if you thought grabbing a banana was a healthy choice, you might want to reconsider. A nutritionist has shed light on why it’s not as good an idea as it seems.

It turns out bananas aren’t the best breakfast food

When you’re in the middle of the morning rush, it’s easy to grab a banana to eat on the go. However, a doctor has brought attention to the fact that this is, in fact, a bad idea.

If you’re in a rush in the morning, it can be hard to fit breakfast in. You might grab a banana to eat on the go, with hopes of getting your five-a-day in. It seems convenient and healthy, but according to nutritional expert Dr Daryl Gioffre, it’s not a good choice for the first meal of the day.

Sadly, despite being packed with potassium and Vitamin B6, cholesterol-free, and low in sodium, bananas are not the ideal option for keeping your energy levels sustained throughout the day.

In an interview with Byrdie in 2019, Dr. Gioffre explained: “Bananas seem like the perfect option to grab and go in the morning, but with a closer look, you’ll find that bananas eaten alone aren’t the best option because they’re 25% sugar and moderately acidic. They’ll give you a quick boost, but you’ll soon be tired and feeling hungry.”

Of course, it’s important to incorporate fruit and vegetables into your diet, and it doesn’t mean you should never eat bananas. However, Dr. Gioffre suggests pairing a banana with something that will neutralize the acid and slow down the metabolism of sugar in order to prevent a blood sugar spike and the subsequent crash.

