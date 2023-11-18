Your Ultimate Guide to Watching the 2023 Billboard Music Awards: Tips, Tricks, and Where to Watch

After the conclusion of both the writer and SAG-AFTRA strikes, awards season is officially in full swing, soon to be followed by the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. The BBMAs are receiving a major facelift this year, featuring nine new awards categories and a global ceremony. Notably, the audience will be made up solely of devoted fans, thanks to Spotify’s help.

This year, Taylor Swift leads the pack with an impressive 20 nominations. If successful, she stands to surpass Drake for the most individual Billboard Music Awards won and potentially break the record for the most awards won in one night, a record also held by Drake. Tied for second place with 17 nods each are SZA and Morgan Wallen.

Billboard is gradually revealing new performers for the upcoming awards show. This year, artists will be performing at unique locations worldwide, with performances tailored to their special setting. For example, Morgan Wallen’s planned performance of “98 Braves” will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, in front of a crowd of former ’98 Braves MLB players. Other performers include Mariah Carey, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, and NewJeans.

To catch the revamped Billboard Music Awards, tune in this weekend with the following details:

Date: Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Channel: The Billboard Music Awards will be streaming live on BBMAs.watch and Billboard’s social channels

The full list of nominees is extensive and includes various categories such as Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Female Artist, and more. Some of the top nominees for the 2023 BBMAs include Drake, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, and SZA, among others.

The ceremony also includes awards for various genres such as R&B, Rap, Country, Rock, Latin, K-Pop, Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, Christian, and Gospel, with nominees ranging from Bad Bunny, Karol G, and BTS to Beyoncé, David Guetta, and Lauren Daigle.

Don’t miss out on the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for an evening of exciting performances and well-deserved recognition.

