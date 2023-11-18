Guide to Watching the Exciting Georgia vs. Tennessee NCAA College Football Game Today

Get ready for NCAA college football this Saturday as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a must-watch game as over 100 games are scheduled for Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Game: No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

In case you miss out on the CBS broadcast, Paramount+ offers two tiers of subscription, a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier with ad-free content that includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. Plus, new subscribers can enjoy a one-week free trial for unlimited access to live sports, hit shows, and new and classic movies.

Not just this game, but there are over 100 games scheduled for Week 12 including Oregon vs. Arizona State, Florida vs. Missouri, and many more. Whether you have DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, or Fubo TV, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action this season. Don’t miss out on the exciting matchups in NCAA college football this season!

