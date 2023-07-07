WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich Finally Released After 100 Days in Russian Custody

In the midst of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the world watched as Russian authorities swiftly implemented legislation to establish a legal regime of censorship. New laws were put in place in March 2022, which effectively banned the use of the word “war” and imposed fines and prison sentences for discrediting Russia’s military or the actions of its government agencies abroad, as well as for spreading disinformation. This move comes as no surprise, given Russia’s history of media repression and attacks on journalists. As of late 2022, at least 19 journalists have been held captive in the country. The recent brutal attack on Russian journalist Elena Milashina in Chechnya serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by journalists reporting in Russia.

While many independent Russian journalists have fled the country to avoid imprisonment, a number of foreign correspondents have continued their reporting. Their work has become increasingly important in shedding light on the reality of an unprovoked war unfolding in the heart of Europe. One such correspondent is Evan Gershkovich, who is accredited to work in Russia as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. On Friday, Gershkovich marked his 100th day behind bars. He was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service on false charges of espionage on March 29. The State Department has made it clear that his detention is unjustified. This case is particularly significant as it is the first espionage case against an American journalist in Russia since the Cold War. It sends a disturbing message to foreign reporters who continue to work within the country.

The accusations against Gershkovich are undoubtedly false, yet he remains imprisoned and faces a potential 20-year sentence. He is being held captive simply for seeking to uncover the truth within Russia’s borders and for his commitment to journalism in the face of a censorship regime. In late May, a Russian court extended his pre-trial detention for another three months, and authorities have made official US visits contingent on reciprocal access to a Russian national detained in Ohio. While these visits serve to ensure Gershkovich’s safety and well-being, the support of the public is crucial as well.

It is imperative that Gershkovich’s story is not silenced. To do so would render his work in informing the public in vain. The global outpouring of solidarity for Gershkovich and his family has been truly inspiring. For over three months, his family, along with his employers at Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal, as well as other media organizations and press freedom groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, have tirelessly campaigned for his immediate and unconditional release. US officials, including President Biden and Congress, have also made pleas on his behalf.

One hundred days ago, Gershkovich was playing a vital role in empowering us all with information about our world. His freedom, and the freedom of all journalists, is essential to our ability to make informed decisions. Journalism is not a crime and no journalist should ever be persecuted for reporting the truth. It is crucial that we stand in solidarity with Evan Gershkovich and recognize that his freedom to report freely is crucial for our own freedom.

