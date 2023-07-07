Migrant Alleges Chicago Police Officers Engaged in Sexual Misconduct

Chicago police are currently investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an officer or officers and a migrant who was temporarily living in a police station. The investigation was initiated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability after receiving information about the alleged misconduct. The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs is also involved in the investigation.

The city of Chicago has been facing challenges in providing assistance to migrants arriving from the southern border, with some families resorting to sleeping in police station lobbies. These migrants, primarily from Central American countries, have been transported to Chicago and other major cities in the US since the spring.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has stated that while the investigation is ongoing, they are committed to addressing any misconduct swiftly. They have emphasized that allegations of this nature are of utmost importance and will be thoroughly investigated.

The Chicago Police Department has not provided specific details regarding whether any officers have had their police powers revoked or faced reprimands. They have referred all inquiries to their official statement, confirming that the allegations are under investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and the Chicago Mayor’s office has assured the public that they take these allegations seriously and prioritize the well-being of all residents, including new arrivals.

Since August 2022, approximately 11,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago, many of whom have sought shelter in police stations due to the city’s struggle to find suitable housing for them. This has occasionally caused tensions with local residents.

In conclusion, the investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations involving officers and a migrant living in a Chicago police station is ongoing. The authorities are committed to addressing the allegations promptly and ensuring the well-being of all residents and newcomers to the city.

