Where to purchase tickets: pricing and schedule information

Al Green is embarking on a tour for the first time since his 2019 ‘U.S. Spring Tour.’

Although it’s a short one, the legendary R&B singer has three shows scheduled this year — two in July and one in September.

Kicking off the tour, the 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on Wednesday, July 12, accompanied by the Colorado Symphony.

Following that, he’ll headline the Cincinnati Music Festival on July 21-22, sharing the stage with megastars like Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Babyface, Jodeci, P-Funk Connection, and more.

Finally, Green will conclude his brief run of gigs at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, CA on Saturday, Sept. 30.

What’s even better is that tickets to see the timeless crooner live are reasonably priced.

At the moment, seats are available for as low as $33 before fees on Vivid Seats.

If you want to experience live renditions of Al Green’s hits like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Love and Happiness,” “Take Me To The River,” “Tired Of Being Alone,” and “I’m Still In Love With You,” we have all the information you need, including ticket prices, set lists, festival details, and more.

Al Green 2023 tour schedule

Below is a calendar that includes all tour dates, venues, and the lowest ticket prices for all upcoming shows.

Al Green 2023 tour dates Ticket prices

starting at July 12 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO $92 July 20-21 at the Cincinnati Music Festival in Cincinnati, OH

Two-day pass $65 July 21 at the Cincinnati Music Festival in Cincinnati, OH

Single-day pass $33 Sept. 30 at the Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, CA $198

(Please note: The New York Post confirmed all prices mentioned at the time of publication. All prices are in US dollars, subject to fluctuation, and include additional fees at checkout.)

Cincinnati Music Festival

This year’s festival spans three days.

Starting on Thursday, July 20, the extravaganza kicks off at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with performances from stars like Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Rakim.

On Friday, July 21, the event moves to the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. That evening, Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright will take the stage.

The festival concludes on Saturday, July 21 with performances from Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown.

You can purchase tickets for all Cincinnati Music Festival events here.

Al Green set list

Al Green’s most recent headlining gig was in May 2019, following which he last performed at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time In LA Festival in 2021.

Here’s a glimpse of what he played at his last show, including a medley of hits that fans can look forward to:

01.) “It Ain’t No Fun to Me”

02.) “Let’s Get Married”

03.) “For the Good Times” (Kris Kristofferson cover)

04.) “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

05.) “Amazing Grace” (John Newton cover)

06.) “Let’s Stay Together”

07.) “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?” (Bee Gees cover)

08.) “Here I Am (Come and Take Me)”

09.) “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) / I’ve Been Loving You Too Long / (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay / My Girl / You Are Everything”

10.) “Tired of Being Alone”

11.) “I’m Still in Love With You”

12.) “Simply Beautiful”

13.) “Love and Happiness”

