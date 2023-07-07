Brooks Koepka’s Brutal Critique Leaves Hearts Shattered

Matthew Wolff has expressed his disappointment that Brooks Koepka chose to criticize him through the media instead of addressing it directly. As the captain of LIV Golf’s Smash GC team, Koepka recently stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he has “basically given up” on Wolff. In response, Wolff released a statement to SI, describing Koepka’s remarks as “heartbreaking” and revealing his struggle with mental health challenges.

Wolff joined Koepka’s team in 2023 with high hopes of learning from and being a part of a player of Koepka’s caliber. He acknowledged his own competitive moments in the past that he believes let himself and his new team down. Dealing with mental health challenges both on and off the golf course has been a difficult journey for him.

Koepka’s comments came after Wolff’s poor performances in recent LIV tournaments, finishing 44th in Spain and withdrawing after 36 holes while ranking 46th out of 48 contestants. Koepka painted Wolff as a quitter and questioned his work ethic and commitment to the game. These criticisms deeply affected Wolff.

In his statement, Wolff expressed his disappointment in Koepka’s choice to communicate his criticisms through the media, rather than addressing them directly as a leader should. Despite his struggles, Wolff mentioned his positive strides in managing his life and believes his game is improving. He found it heartbreaking to hear from the media that his team leader had given up on him, as it is not the message a team member expects from their leader. Wolff emphasized that he will never give up on himself and is striving to succeed not only on the golf course but also in his personal life.

