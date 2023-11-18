Where to Livestream the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars Game Tonight: Kickoff Time and Viewing Options





How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars Game

Catch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars Game

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes is eager as his team heads into a showdown with the Washington State Cougars tonight. The Buffaloes are set to take on the Cougars with both teams holding a 4-6 record. The Buffaloes have had a rocky season despite an impressive 3-0 start, but they continue to be the center of attention during the 2023 NCAA college football season. Deion Sanders, known as Coach Prime, has brought unprecedented allure to the team.

How and when to watch the game:

The game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) and will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Here’s how you can watch it.

No cable? No problem:

If FS1 isn’t part of your cable TV subscription, or if you don’t have cable at all, there are streaming service options available for you.

Stream the game on Sling TV for half price

Or, catch the game on FuboTV (with a free trial available). You can also take advantage of discounted rates for new subscribers.

Watch the game on Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1.

Consider using a digital HDTV antenna to watch the game on television. It’s an affordable and simple way to catch every play in HD.

The game is an important one, so don’t miss out! Tune in and experience all the excitement and thrill of this much-anticipated showdown.

Sling TV



FuboTV



Hulu + Live TV



Digital HDTV Antenna



Campus Colors Fan Shop

More football to come:

The 2023 college football season has various significant dates, including two semifinal games and the College Football Playoff National Championship set for early January 2024. In the meantime, the Georgia Bulldogs are on a mission to make history with a potential third consecutive win. Their success and determination have captivated football fans across the country.

However, one of the most compelling stories of the season has been the Colorado Buffaloes, largely because of their head coach Deion Sanders and the impact he has created. While their record may not reflect it, the Coach Prime effect has been evident and has sparked immense interest in the team.

As we follow the games and witness Coach Prime in action, we look forward to how the college football landscape will continue to evolve and surprise us.





Reference