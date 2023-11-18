Thurston County couple presumed deceased; suspect apprehended, authorities report

Authorities suspect that the Thurston County couple missing from their Lake Forest home since November 10 may have been murdered by someone they knew. The individual in question has been taken into custody on charges of murder and kidnapping, according to police reports released late Friday.

Thurston County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lieutenant Mike Brooks stated that Karen A. Koep and her husband Davido were likely killed inside their home before their bodies were removed. Authorities are currently searching for their remains.

“It’s the highest priority for the department right now,” Brooks said on Saturday morning.

Police initially visited the couple’s home between Long Lake and Marvin Road for a welfare check after Koep failed to show up for work. The investigation revealed that both Koep and Davido, who was only identified by his first name, were missing along with their vehicle, which was later found about five miles from their home.

Brooks mentioned that the route from the house to where the car was found, though not far, involves multiple turns, raising suspicion about the movement of the vehicle.

On Friday, a man in his 40s from Olympia was apprehended on suspicion of murder and booked into the Thurston County Jail. Police believe the suspect was familiar with the couple.

Based on evidence gathered at the home and forensic analysis, investigators believe the couple was likely killed on the property.

“Working with our local, state, and federal partners, we have gathered evidence to identify a suspect in their disappearance,” police stated in a press release on November 17. “Throughout the investigation, we have been in contact with the family of the missing couple, and sadly, we do not believe the couple survived the attack at their residence.”

Brooks noted that the house is located in a fairly dense neighborhood near Evergreen Elementary School. He added that their vehicle was found in a populated area as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact [email protected] or call 360-704-2740.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the search effort and the husband’s two adult children.