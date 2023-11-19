Watch SpaceX Starlink 6-28 Launch Live from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Brevard Space Coast launch sites rockets spaceX ULA NASA A quick look at which rockets lift off from various Brevard launch sites.

Swallowed by a shroud of mist, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

SpaceX’s Starlink 6-28 mission successfully placed another 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit at 12:05 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 40.

The Falcon 9 had to be postponed for 24 hours due to a “no-name storm” that caused widespread flooding along Florida’s East Coast, including Palm Bay, leading to road closures and vehicle damage.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster successfully landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, Just Read the Instructions, marking its 11th mission.

SpaceX’s next launch window, indicated by a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning, will open late Tuesday night.

The launch window, from 11 p.m. EST Tuesday to 3:31 a.m. Wednesday, aligns with the timing of the recent Starlink 6-28 mission launch window.

