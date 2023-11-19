Black Friday Deal: Get the New Alexa-Enabled Echo Pop Smart Speaker for Only $18

Introducing the Echo Pop, the perfect compact smart speaker for those who prefer a smaller device in their smart home. Measuring just 3.6 inches tall, the Echo Pop packs a powerful punch with Eero functionality built in for extending Wi-Fi and all of the essential Alexa voice controls, along with added privacy features. And the best part? You can currently grab it for just $18, down from its regular price of $40, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Featuring all four vibrant colors now on sale at Amazon, the Echo Pop is the smaller yet equally fierce alternative to the Echo Dot. At over 50% off, this deal not only matches the all-time low price but is also an incredible bargain for this powerful little smart speaker. Ideal for small spaces like bedrooms or bathrooms, the Echo Pop offers all the functionality of larger smart speakers on a smaller scale, including playing music, audiobooks, and much more.

With additional Eero functionality, the Echo Pop serves as a mesh router relay point, expanding your Wi-Fi connectivity if you have a compatible system. It also comes with numerous privacy features, such as a light bar to indicate when Alexa is listening, and a Mic Off button for physically disconnecting the microphone if privacy is a concern.

Thousands of satisfied customers are raving about the Echo Pop, praising its clear sound quality and seamless setup process. Plus, it pairs beautifully with other devices in your smart home setup, enhancing your entire system.

With Alexa voice assistance and added Eero functionality, the Echo Pop offers incredible value at just $18 during this Black Friday sale. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get free shipping. Not a member? No worries – Amazon offers free shipping on orders of $25 or more so that everyone can enjoy this amazing deal. Be sure to catch all the Black Friday coverage on Yahoo, Engadget, In The Know, Autoblog, and AOL, brought to you by our team of experienced deal-hunting writers and editors.

And if you’re in the mood for more tech deals, check out these fantastic options on headphones, earbuds, TVs, tablets, and other home entertainment devices.

Happy shopping!

Reference