Warner Bros. Addresses Controversial Map That Led to ‘Barbie’ Ban in Vietnam

Warner Bros. has responded to the controversy surrounding the “Barbie” movie and its depiction of a map that led to its ban in Vietnam. Vietnamese officials claim that the map includes the “nine-dash line,” which represents China’s contested territory in the South China Sea. However, Warner Bros. Film Group argues that the map is merely a child-like drawing, part of Barbie’s fictional journey from Barbie Land to the real world, and was not intended to make any political statement.

The map in question appears in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which is set to be released this month. It features eight lines and is designed to resemble actual global maps. This is not the first time the “nine-dash line” has caused controversy in Vietnam, as K-pop group Blackpink also sparked a similar stir by using the map on their website. The group has since apologized and removed the map from their site.

It’s worth noting that other films, including “Abominable,” a 2019 Dreamworks production, have also faced bans in Vietnam and Malaysia due to their depiction of the contested map.

