Gerrit Cole of the Yankees Strong Contender for Starting AL Pitcher in 2023 All-Star Game

Last Sunday marked Gerrit Cole’s sixth All-Star selection in his 11-year career, but he has only actually pitched in the game once. However, there is a chance that his second appearance could come this Tuesday, with him starting the game for the first time. Cole expressed his desire to start the All-Star game, saying, “One of these days, I would really like to start it. I gotta check that one off. But I’m not sure how that shakes out over the next week.”

Cole’s start on Saturday against the Cubs puts him on two days’ rest for the Midsummer Classic, which is not ideal. However, if he approaches it like a between-starts bullpen session, it could make sense. In his previous All-Star Game appearance in 2015, Cole pitched on three days’ rest. The other four times he was voted in, he would have been pitching on one or two days’ rest.

The Yankees don’t currently plan on having Cole start the first game out of the All-Star break, with Carlos Rodon set to make that start. However, Domingo German would be on extra day’s rest to start on Saturday, allowing the Yankees to slot Cole in on Sunday, five days after a potential All-Star appearance.

One factor helping Cole’s chances is the attrition from other starting candidates. Rays ace Shane McClanahan landed on the IL with mid-back tightness, and Angels star Shohei Ohtani revealed that he does not plan on pitching in the All-Star Game. Before these developments, Cole had mentioned Ohtani and Nathan Eovaldi as deserving candidates to start.

Here are the other pitchers who could stand in Cole’s way of starting his first All-Star Game:

– Nathan Eovaldi: The former Yankees right-hander has been healthy and impressive for the Texas Rangers, with a 10-3 record and a 2.83 ERA.

– Framber Valdez: The Houston Astros’ ace has a 2.49 ERA, which is the best among qualified American League starters.

– Sonny Gray: The Minnesota Twins right-hander has a 2.50 ERA and has been consistent this season.

– Kevin Gausman: The Toronto Blue Jays’ ace has been the most valuable starting pitcher in either league, with a 3.04 ERA and an AL-best 146 strikeouts.

– Luis Castillo: The Seattle Mariners’ ace would be a sentimental hometown pick, with a 3.05 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

Despite the competition, Cole is having his best season as a Yankee, with an 8-2 record, a 2.79 ERA, and 118 strikeouts. He has been a reliable option in a rotation that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. Aaron Judge praised Cole’s consistency and work ethic, saying, “He posts every year, 30-plus starts… He’s always helping them out in-game. Seeing him not only be a great teammate but also show up and produce every five days, it’s exciting. I’m happy for him.”

As for other Yankees news, Carlos Rodon is finally set to make his debut for the team on Friday after recovering from a forearm strain and a back injury. He will face Jameson Taillon, who the Cubs signed after he left the Yankees. The Yankees could potentially have another player added to the All-Star roster as an injury replacement, with Clay Holmes and Gleyber Torres being top candidates.

In conclusion, Gerrit Cole has a chance to start the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, but he faces competition from other deserving pitchers. However, his strong performance this season and his consistency make him a strong contender. Additionally, Carlos Rodon is finally making his debut for the Yankees after overcoming injuries. The team also has the potential for another player to join Judge and Cole on the All-Star roster.

Reference