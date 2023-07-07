Volkswagen to Conduct Driverless Vehicle Testing in Austin

Volkswagen (VW) has announced its plans to introduce test units of its autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas later this month. The company’s driverless ID. Buzz vans, which are electric and autonomous, will be hitting the streets of Austin this year, with the first two units being released this month. This marks the first time that VW has introduced their own self-driving cars in North America.

VW has stated that it intends to expand its fleet in Texas and add three other cities to its autonomous vehicle program, although the names of these cities have not yet been disclosed. The vans will be equipped with lidar and radar technology, and for safety purposes, there will be a human driver present behind the wheel.

Katrin Lohmann, VW’s president of autonomous vehicles, has revealed that the company plans to offer delivery and ride-sharing services using these vehicles by 2026, as stated in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman. Additionally, the vehicles will only operate within a geofenced region of downtown Austin that has been carefully mapped by the company.

Austin has been a popular choice for testing autonomous vehicles, with Ford, Google subsidiary Waymo, and General Motors’s Cruise having previously used the city as a testing ground. VW’s venture into driverless cars follows the dissolution of their joint venture with Ford called Argo, which also conducted tests in Austin.

Despite the advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, there is still skepticism among drivers. According to a recent AAA survey, nearly 70% of drivers expressed concerns about autonomous vehicles. Tesla also faced safety concerns last year, leading to the recall of over 50,000 vehicles due to issues with its self-driving technology.

In conclusion, VW’s deployment of autonomous vehicles in Austin demonstrates their commitment to advancing self-driving technology. With plans for expansion and the introduction of delivery and ride-sharing services in the near future, VW is poised to make significant contributions to the autonomous vehicle industry.

