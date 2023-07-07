DeSantis Outshines Trump with Impressive $20 Million Fundraising in Only Six Weeks

In a remarkable feat, the DeSantis presidential campaign announced that it has successfully raised $20 million in a span of just six weeks since its launch. This impressive fundraising effort showcases the widespread support and dedication behind DeSantis as he strives to become the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis warmly greets his supporters during a vibrant campaign event held at Derry-Salem Elks Lodge in Salem, New Hampshire on June 1, 2023. This event marks a significant milestone in DeSantis’ bid for the White House, as he continues to gain momentum and attract attention on his path to the presidency.

In addition to the campaign’s achievements, a powerful pro-DeSantis super PAC known as “Never Back Down” has amassed an astounding $130 million in funds since its launch in March. Notably, a significant portion of this sum, totalling $82.5 million, was transferred from a state-level political committee that was once under the control of Governor DeSantis. These facts are revealed through meticulous financial filings made by the group, highlighting the substantial resources and backing behind DeSantis’ political aspirations.

In a bold move, the DeSantis campaign drew a comparison between its own $20 million fundraising success and the $18.3 million raised by former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican race for 2024, during his first two quarters as a candidate. While Trump’s joint fundraising efforts and campaign attracted over $35 million in the three-month period from April to June, it is crucial to note that DeSantis formally entered the race just six weeks ago. Excluding joint fundraising, Trump’s campaign raised approximately $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $3.8 million in the final month and a half of 2022, bringing the total to $18.3 million. Therefore, DeSantis’ achievement of raising $20 million in such a short time remains a significant milestone, making it the largest first-quarter filing from any non-incumbent Republican candidate in over a decade.

Generra Peck, DeSantis’ campaign manager, ardently expressed, “Joe Biden’s leftist policies are destroying the country, and Republicans are excited to invest in a winner ready to lead America’s revival.” Such sentiment reflects the passionate belief in DeSantis as a strong and effective leader to counteract the current administration’s policies.

While DeSantis’ fundraising numbers are certainly impressive, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung disputes the comparison, confidently stating that Trump raised $28.3 million in his first two quarters as an announced candidate and $35 million in the most recent quarter. Cheung suggests that DeSantis’ campaign will likely display an “extremely high average donation,” implying that the governor’s team has exhausted its options with wealthy donors and failed to gain traction with the Republican grassroots. However, it is important to note that the average donation to the Trump campaign was $34, demonstrating a broad base of support for the former president.

Despite DeSantis’ considerable funding and prominent status as a presidential contender, he trails far behind Trump in early national polls of the GOP primary field. Trump has consistently maintained double-digit leads over his competitors, even while facing the challenges of being indicted in two separate criminal cases during his campaign. Notably, Trump has received endorsements from Republican lawmakers following his indictment in Manhattan on charges of falsifying business records and his federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified records. These endorsements, combined with multimillion-dollar fundraising surges, continue to solidify Trump’s position as a dominant force within the Republican Party.