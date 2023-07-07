Vogue Williams Puts Her Howth Townhouse on Sale for €1.295m

After spending three years in her current residence, the successful podcasting businesswoman, Vogue Williams, has set her sights on something bigger. She is looking to sell her contemporary three-storey townhouse, called ‘Kapiti’, for €1.295m. Williams, known for her popular podcast and her various business ventures, including a sun tanning lotion business and a clothing line, is ready to move on to her next home. While she has achieved great success in her career, not many people know that her true passion lies in architecture.

Williams has always had an interest in design and old buildings. Though she initially wanted to study architecture in college, she ended up pursuing a degree in construction management and design. Despite her change in career path, her love for design and interiors has never waned. Whether it’s in Dublin or London, where she is currently based in Battersea, Williams takes a keen interest in creating stylish and comfortable spaces.

As she prepares to leave her current home, Williams is excited about buying a larger property in the same area. Although she cannot reveal much about it, she describes it as being “amazing” and belonging to a friend. Williams has a knack for aesthetics and has even repainted her kitchen with trendy colors from the Dulux Heritage range. She believes it will make a better impression on potential buyers.

In addition to her successful podcast, Williams and her co-host, Joanne McNally, have sold out three out of four live shows for their podcast, ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, at the 3 Arena in November. Their podcast is widely popular in both Ireland and the UK, with millions of monthly listens. Williams also records another podcast, ‘Vogue and Spencer’, with her husband, Spencer Matthews, which has a significant following as well.

Williams has always had a strong connection to Howth, a scenic fishing village in Ireland. In 2015, she purchased a two-bedroom apartment there, but eventually found it too cramped for her growing family. She stumbled upon ‘Kapiti’ while out on a walk with her aunt. Instantly, she fell in love with the house and its layout. The unfinished state of the property allowed her to apply her own personal touch to it. She enlisted the help of interior designer Arlene McIntyre from Ventura Interiors and bespoke kitchen company Newcastle Design to transform the space into a cozy and stylish home.

From the moment she stepped into the house, Williams knew it was the perfect fit. The energy-efficient property, with a high energy rating, suited her needs perfectly. She has created a boot room in the spacious hall and added paneling to soften the look of the walls. Williams also selected tiles from Tile Style for the bathrooms. Despite her social media presence, Williams paid for all the renovations herself, except for a small discount obtained from one supplier.

The top floor of the house is dedicated to Williams and her husband, with a spacious double bedroom, a walk-through wardrobe, a luxury ensuite, and a balcony offering stunning views of the sea. Since moving into the house, the couple has welcomed two more children, making their lives even more hectic. Williams works from the kitchen, keeping an eye on her children, and retreats to the living room or bedroom for privacy when needed.

‘Kapiti’ is an impressive property with an ‘A’ BER rating. It features a boot room, a living room, an open-plan living room, dining room, and kitchen that lead to a secluded rear garden. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, and a family bathroom. The top floor, reserved for Williams and her husband, offers a luxurious retreat with its double bedroom and stunning views.

The property is listed with Gallagher Quigley for €1.295m and presents an excellent opportunity for buyers to own a contemporary home with stylish interiors and a high energy rating.

Reference