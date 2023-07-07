What It Means to Have Virtual Twins: Exploring the Similarities Between My Kids and the Common Questions We Face

I am the proud mother of two boys, both 13 years old. Well, sort of. You see, one is 12 and the other is 13 because their birthdays fall in different parts of the year. So technically, they are not twins in the traditional sense. Instead, they are what we call virtual twins.

Virtual twins are siblings who are born less than six months apart and are not biologically related. Despite the age difference, my boys have grown up together and share a unique bond.

We adopted both of our sons from China, with a four-month gap between their arrivals in 2012 and 2013. Even though they are not biologically related, they have formed a twin-like relationship.

One is 12 and the other is 13 because their birthdays fall at different times of the year.

Virtual twins are siblings born less than six months apart and not biologically related.

Both of my kids were adopted from China, four months apart in age.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go. download the app

Virtual twins, also known as almost twins, twiblings, or artificial twins, are siblings born less than six months apart but not biologically related. Despite the lack of a biological connection, my boys have a strong bond.

We adopted our sons from China, with a four-month age difference between them. Although they are not biologically related, they share a sibling-like relationship. We decided to adopt again after bringing home our son Zack at the age of 2. The adoption process for our second son Kyle went smoothly, and he joined our family four months older than Zack.

They have a twin-like relationship

Our social worker warned us about the challenges of adopting out of birth order. Typically, in biological families, the newest addition is the youngest. However, adoption can disrupt this order. Despite this, we have not encountered any major issues with our non-traditional sibling arrangement.

It’s worth noting that our middle son is smaller in size compared to our youngest son, which often surprises people when they learn their age difference. This can be annoying because as their mother, I expect people to respect the information I provide about my own children without questioning it.

Although I have never had regular twins, I can relate to other twin moms because my kids share a similar dynamic. They fought over clothes and personal space, just like any other twins. People often ask if they get along, to which I respond, “Yes, except when they don’t.” Their relationship is filled with both harmony and conflict.

People ask a lot of questions

While it’s understandable for people to be curious about my kids, their questions sometimes cross boundaries. As an Asian family with non-Asian parents, strangers often feel entitled to inquire about our family dynamics. I try to respond politely, but I also make it clear that we are not obligated to share personal details about our family if we don’t want to.

Questions like “Are they real brothers?” and “Where did you get them?” can be annoying. When asked if they are twins, I typically answer “No.” However, this often leads to further questions about their age difference and relationship, which I prefer to keep private. As my kids have gotten older, I encourage them to answer these questions for themselves.

Some people are amazed that my boys, who are not biologically related, have a strong resemblance. However, their similarities end with their Asian heritage. It was never our intention to have virtual twins, but it has turned out to be a wonderful and unique experience for our family.