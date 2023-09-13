Unveiling the Dark Secret: Escaped Murderer’s ‘Training Was His Suffering,’ Reveals Concerned Mother

In Pennsylvania, the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped murderer, continues. In her first interview since he fled Chester County Prison on August 31, his mother, Iracema Cavalcante, speaks about her son’s upbringing in rural Brazil and how he has been training for survival his entire life. The New York Times reports that his training involved experiences of suffering, such as going to sleep hungry and not knowing what to feed themselves. According to his mother, he has been working since the age of 5, as their family is poor but hardworking. Authorities believe that Cavalcante’s difficult past has contributed to his ability to evade capture for so long.



On Monday night, Cavalcante entered an open garage and stole a rifle but was shot at by a homeowner. However, he managed to escape once again. Authorities now warn that he poses an even greater threat to the public than before. Although his mother insists that he is not a threat to anyone and is merely trying to survive, he has been involved in fatal incidents in the past. In Brazil, he claims to have killed a man in self-defense in 2017, and in Pennsylvania, he killed his ex-girlfriend who threatened to turn him in for the alleged 2017 murder. Cavalcante’s mother advises him not to surrender to authorities but instead ask for forgiveness from God. She clarifies that audio recordings of her urging him to surrender were requested through her daughter, not herself.



The Wall Street Journal reports that the family of Cavalcante’s alleged 2017 victim is worried about his escape, as it brings back painful memories. The victim’s mother shares that she is reliving the crime and has started taking anxiety medication. The family of his ex-girlfriend is also terrified and under constant surveillance. Police have defined the current search area, and the Philadelphia Inquirer provides a map of the perimeter. As of now, there have been no reported sightings since Monday night. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)