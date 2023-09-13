Exciting News: Hyundai Exter Set to Launch in Nepal Soon!

The Hyundai Exter showcased in Nepal, bears a striking resemblance to the India-spec model and is expected to offer similar trim levels.

Hyundai Nepal recently unveiled its newest offering, the Exter, at the 2023 NADA Auto Show. The company is targeting a festive season launch in Nepal. As the Exter is not manufactured locally in Nepal, prices are likely to be on the higher side. Speculations suggest a starting price of NPR 40 lakh, equivalent to INR 25 lakh.

Hyundai Exter to hit Nepal soon!

The Hyundai Exter has received a warm response in India, with 7430 units sold in August 2023 alone. Now, Hyundai aims to introduce Nepalese car buyers to this feature-packed sub-4m vehicle marketed as a “Micro SUV.” The Exter boasts a rugged design, a lifestyle-oriented appeal, and various SUV elements.

The Exter’s front fascia features squared-off elements, including H-shaped LED DRLs and taillights similar to those used in other Hyundai models like the upcoming Santa Fe. The bonnet has a flat design, adding an SUV-ish appeal. The headlights are projectors with a square housing that exudes aggression. The Hyundai badging is positioned above the grille, and the recently facelifted i20 hatchback receives a similar treatment.

The lower bumper of the Exter is adorned with large silver accents, mimicking the effect of a skid plate. The black body cladding all around adds a sporty touch and reduces visual bulk, enhancing the athletic appeal. The roof rails give the car a taller stance and add a sense of lifestyle appeal.

Differences from the India-spec model?

Inside the Exter, we can spot several shared components from other Hyundai vehicles like the Grand i10 and Aura. These include an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a dashcam, push-button start, keyless entry, 6 airbags, TPMS, and more. These attributes align with the India-spec Exter.

Powering the Exter is a sole 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 82 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of torque. The only available transmission options are a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The trim levels are expected to mirror those of the India-spec Exter, including EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

CNG+petrol powertrains might debut in Nepal during the launch, offering significantly higher fuel efficiency compared to the petrol-only variant. At the NADA Auto Show 2023, Hyundai showcased the Exter in Cosmic Blue color, which received a positive response from Nepalese auto enthusiasts and car buyers.

The expected price range for the Exter in Nepal is between NPR 40 lakh and NPR 45 lakh, with the launch anticipated during the festive season. When launched, the Exter will compete primarily against the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 hatchback in Nepal, both of which were showcased at the NADA Auto Show 2023.