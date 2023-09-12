Unveiling the 23 Billion Dollar Disasters That Have Already Struck the U.S. in 2023 – A Revealing Overview

The United States is facing a record-breaking number of billion-dollar disasters in 2023, signaling the country’s struggle to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there have been 23 such disasters so far this year. These include the deadly Maui fire, the strongest wildfire in the US in over a century, Hurricane Idalia striking Florida, and a Minnesota storm that caused power outages with hail the size of pingpong balls.

And that was just last month.

The increase in the frequency and cost of these disasters is not surprising. The burning of fossil fuels has led to rising air and water temperatures, resulting in stronger hurricanes, more intense rainfall, and faster-spreading wildfires.

The NOAA data shows a steady rise in billion-dollar disasters, from three in 1980 to 22 in 2020. This year has already surpassed that record.