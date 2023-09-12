Discover the Plunge in US Incomes: Uncovering Surging Inflation as the Root Cause for Median Household Income Decrease to $74,580 in 2022, a 2.3% Decline from 2021

Americans are grappling with a third consecutive year of falling incomes as inflation continues to surge. According to the latest report from the Census Bureau, median household incomes have dropped to $74,580 in 2022, down 2.3% from the 2021 estimate of $76,330. This represents a significant 4.7% decline since their peak in 2019. These economic challenges have been exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and energy price spikes driven by the Ukraine conflict. However, there is some hope on the horizon, as experts predict a potential change in the upcoming year, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Despite efforts to combat rising inflation through increased interest rates, the Federal Reserve’s role in stabilizing prices has been challenging. On a positive note, both earnings and inflation trends have shown improvement, thanks to a strong labor market. Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, believes that wages have the potential to recover some lost ground in the future. In fact, wage growth for the typical worker started to outpace inflation in December 2022, with inflation-adjusted wages increasing by approximately 3% in July, according to data from the Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker and the Labor Department.

The increase in household incomes can be attributed to workers re-entering the job market, contributing to solid economic growth in the current year. The latest Census Bureau report on US household financial well-being indicates that median household incomes in 2022 were highest in the West (around $82,900) and the Northeast (around $80,400), followed by the Midwest (about $73,100) and the South (about $68,200). However, despite these improvements, the official US national poverty rate in 2022 remained at 11.5%, encompassing approximately 37.9 million individuals living in poverty.

It’s important to note that this poverty rate does not account for taxes paid by households or noncash government assistance, such as tax credits, housing subsidies, and free school lunches. Additionally, median earnings in 2022 for all workers, adjusted for inflation, saw a decline of about 2.2%, amounting to approximately $48,000 compared to the previous year. For full-time, year-round workers, median earnings dropped 1.3% to about $60,100. However, the total number of workers increased by approximately 2.8 million, with a notable rise of four million in the number of full-time, year-round workers, totaling 121.4 million.

The gender pay gap among full-time, year-round workers remained relatively stable, with a female-to-male earnings ratio of 84% in 2022. Furthermore, recent reports have highlighted huge disparities in income growth across US cities from 2019 to 2021. There were significant increases in median incomes in San Bernardino, California, where incomes jumped 31.3% to $65,311. On the other hand, median incomes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, fell 9.6% to $45,819. This study emphasizes how some areas have experienced impressive growth while others have faced declines. Notably, even affluent cities like New York City and San Francisco have seen income declines.

In conclusion, Americans continue to face challenges with falling incomes due to surging inflation. However, there are signs of potential improvement, with wage growth outpacing inflation and a strong labor market contributing to economic growth. Disparities in income growth across different cities highlight the varying impact on different regions of the country.

