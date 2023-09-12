Unleash the Ultimate Travel Companion: 7 Convincing Reasons to Include an iPad in Your Europe Backpacking Adventure

I embarked on a two-week backpacking journey across Europe, relying on overnight trains and budget Airbnbs for accommodation.

Surprisingly, my iPad became an unexpected source of comfort, and I found myself using it daily.

Engaging in activities like drawing, watching TV, and reading during transit and at night helped me feel more at home.

When I packed my iPad for a two-week trip to Europe, I anticipated using it only sparingly. However, I quickly discovered that it became an indispensable companion throughout my backpacking adventure.

Last October, I journeyed across Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, relying on flights and sleeper trains to navigate between destinations. To my surprise, my iPad became a source of comfort as I used it daily for activities like watching TV, reading, and even drawing.

Prior to my trip, I ensured I had guidebooks for each country downloaded on my iPad. These digital resources not only provided information and recommendations for the places I visited but also fueled my excitement for the upcoming adventures. Additionally, carrying digital guidebooks saved space compared to physical copies.

Guidebooks and sketches on the author's iPad.





One of the benefits of having my iPad was how it helped pass the time during long journeys on planes and trains. Being confined to a single space for hours can make time feel stagnant, so I utilized my guidebooks to immerse myself in the destinations awaiting me. This not only aided in planning my activities but also made the travel experience more engaging.

While I indulged in episodes of my favorite TV shows, particularly during overnight train rides, I made sure to balance my screen time with occasional glances out the window. Observing the breathtaking landscapes, charming towns, and bustling cities reminded me of the exciting journey I was undertaking.

Watching comfort shows made me feel more at home each night

Whether I found myself in an Airbnb or an overnight train, engaging in activities like watching TV and indulging in hobbies provided a sense of grounding before bedtime. Some nights, I even utilized my iPad and the Procreate app to create cover art for my band. This familiar routine helped me feel more connected to my normal life.

Initially, I felt a pang of guilt for relying on my iPad so heavily during my travels. I believed I should fully immerse myself in the experiences around me. However, as the trip progressed, I realized the importance of allowing myself moments of relaxation and comfort. Travel can be enriching but also challenging, so embracing familiar activities during downtime helped me find balance.

However, I made sure not to completely lose myself in the digital realm.

