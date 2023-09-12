Exciting Future for Spanish Soccer: Embracing Change after Luis Rubiales’ Departure – NBC Boston

Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women’s team triumphed at the Women’s World Cup but had its celebrations tainted by a controversial kiss. Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, resigned late Sunday after weeks of mounting pressure. The decision is expected to help Spanish soccer overcome this embarrassing chapter and pave the way for Spain to continue its bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. “It’s over,” declared Irene Montero, Spain’s acting minister of equality, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rubiales faced widespread criticism after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the trophy ceremony following Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales had been expected to step down immediately after the final, but instead, he claimed to be the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists”. However, his defiant stance did not resolve the situation.

Following Rubiales’s resignation, Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s acting Deputy Prime Minister, celebrated the progress made by the feminist movement and expressed support for Hermoso and all women. Rubiales received no public support, except from his mother, who staged a short-lived hunger strike in a southern Spain church. The federation publicly called for his resignation, and Jorge Vilda, the coach of the women’s team and one of his biggest supporters, was fired last week.

In Rubiales’s absence, Pedro Rocha has assumed leadership of the federation. The Spanish federation announced early Monday that it would initiate the process for a new presidential election. Rubiales also resigned as a vice president of UEFA due to concerns of reputational damage to Spain’s joint bid to host the men’s World Cup. He stated, “I don’t want Spanish soccer to be hurt by this exaggerated campaign against me, and above all, I take this decision after being assured that my exit would help contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to stay united for their dream of 2030, which will permit the greatest sporting event in the world to go to our country.”

The next men’s World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Rubiales’s announcement coincided with the release of an interview he conducted with TV host Piers Morgan. Despite his resignation, Rubiales may still face criminal charges as Spanish state prosecutors have opened the door for legal action against him.

“What I hope is that he goes away through a conviction, a sentencing, not because of his voluntary decision,” said Victoria Rosell, a government official responsible for gender violence in Spain. Spain, now ranked second in the FIFA rankings, is scheduled to begin the Women’s Nations League on September 22 with an away match against top-ranked Sweden. Spain defeated Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinals.

