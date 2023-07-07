Understanding the Differences: Threads vs. Twitter

In the wake of Meta’s new Threads app launch, conversations are buzzing in group chats everywhere. Over 30 million users have already joined the social media platform within just 24 hours, making it a potential rival to Twitter. However, the sign-up process for Threads has raised concerns about Meta’s data collection policies, leading some users to steer clear of the app. One Twitter user even compared the data collection page to a lengthy CVS receipt. Let’s delve into what you should know about Threads.

Threads is positioned as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app” in contrast to Instagram itself, which primarily focuses on visual content. Meta intentionally designed Threads to be similar to Twitter, aiming to fill the void left by the limitations and frustrations experienced by Twitter users. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta, expressed his aspirations for Threads, stating, “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter missed this opportunity, but hopefully, we won’t.”

Now, let’s explore the unique features and similarities of Threads. Currently, Threads is exclusively available as a mobile app and does not have a desktop version. To use Threads, you must have an Instagram account. Simply download the app on your iPhone or Android device and login using your Instagram credentials. Threads will automatically assign you the same username as your Instagram account, although you have the liberty to customize your profile details, such as your photo, bio, and external website link. The app provides an option to automatically follow your existing Instagram contacts or manually follow other users. You can also set your account to private or public, just like on Instagram or Twitter, allowing you to control who sees your content. Threads supports posts with up to 500 characters or five minutes of video. Like Twitter, you can like, comment on, and share other users’ posts. However, unlike Twitter, Threads does not offer direct messaging or hashtag search functionality.

Data privacy concerns have become a hot topic among users. It’s common for users to sign up for new platforms without fully understanding how their sensitive information will be handled. When signing up for Threads, the app store listings outline the data that Threads may collect, which will be linked to your unique identity to create a profile encompassing your habits and personal details. Aaron Mendes, CEO and co-founder of PrivacyHawk, warns that Meta’s apps, including Threads, have similar data security implications to Instagram. Based on the information available on the Apple app store, Meta could potentially access various types of data, ranging from your health information, location, and shopping purchases to personal preferences and browsing history. Threads, however, fails to meet data privacy requirements set by the European Union, preventing its launch in Europe.

The failure to comply with the EU’s data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act, prevents Threads from being introduced in Europe. GDPR mandates that users provide affirmative consent at the time of data collection, explicitly specifying how their personal data should be processed. Threads does not adhere to this requirement. Chris Hauk, a consumer privacy advocate, expresses his concerns about Meta’s privacy practices, stating, “Meta’s thirst for collecting user information is unsettling. Threads delves deep into users’ personal information, potentially building an extensive profile, and we remain uncertain about how this information will be used.”

The question arises: Can your data be misused or sold? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Data breaches pose significant threats to personal security. Companies like Meta have experienced such breaches, leading to substantial fines. Mendes advises users not to trust any organization with their sensitive data, as hackers and cybercriminals frequently target them. Meta’s history with data handling raises red flags, with incidents like the improper harvesting of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica and the $5 billion penalty imposed on Facebook by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for deceptive privacy practices. Recent court records indicate that even Meta employees are unsure about the storage, access, and usage of data within the company.

To safeguard your sensitive information, Mendes recommends minimizing the amount of data you share with organizations. For instance, Threads does not require access to personal photos, contacts, health information, or location data unless you choose to use specific features that rely on them. Mendes advises users to disable access to photos immediately after uploading them. While it may not be the most convenient approach, it helps protect sensitive information from Meta. Additionally, you can take control of your phone’s privacy settings, deny data access that Meta requests, and utilize ad-blocking tools like Adblock Plus or Ghostery to make it more challenging for the company to track your online activities. Apps like PrivacyHawk can further reduce your digital footprint beyond these platforms, decreasing the likelihood of your data being exploited in case of a breach.

