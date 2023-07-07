Top budget-friendly trips in the Nordic countries: Let readers decide their preferred destinations for an affordable Scandinavian getaway.

In Scandinavia, children usually go back to school at the beginning of August, making it an ideal time to find affordable self-catering options for family holidays before the autumn term starts in the UK. My family and I have had some amazing vacations at self-catering lakeside resorts in Finland and Sweden. These resorts are built to cater for the winter season, so they offer high-quality holiday units. The attractions and theme parks are still open during this time, but they are much quieter, and you won’t have to deal with the pesky summer midges. The weather is still quite pleasant, and it remains light until late in the evening. Our kids absolutely loved it!

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly walking holiday, Finland is a great option. There are well-marked footpaths in the central and northern wilderness areas that lead to simple unmanned hostels where you can stay overnight for free. You don’t need to make a reservation, you can just show up and find available bunks. I’ve always had luck finding a spot.

When I visited Aurlandsfjord in Norway, I opted for an affordable mode of transportation. I took a bus from Bergen that only took about three hours and cost around £35 (one way in September). For accommodation, I chose a private room with a shared bathroom at the Brekke Gard Hostel. It was a modest place, but waking up in a little red wooden house in the middle of a misty field was truly magical. The highlight of my trip was kayaking in the fjord. I booked a tour with a local company called Njord for approximately £82 per person, and it was absolutely breathtaking.

While Iceland’s Blue Lagoon and Sky Lagoon are incredible, they can be quite expensive. A cheaper alternative is to visit the public pools that the locals frequent. Almost every small town in Iceland has a public pool, and there are 18 in greater Reykjavik alone. My personal favorite is Vesturbæjarlaug, a charming pool that Björk herself frequents. In addition to a lap pool and a sauna, they have various hot tubs with geothermal water that can reach temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius. It’s a great place to meet locals and experience the true Icelandic way of life. You can buy a single entrance ticket for around £7 or, if you have a Reykjavik City Card, you can enjoy unlimited access to all public pools for free, as well as free entrance to museums and galleries.

If you’re visiting Stockholm, taking the subsidised pendelbåt (commuter boat) from island to island is a cost-effective way to explore the archipelago. With a 72-hour ticket costing around £24, you can also use it to access some central ferries and even get to the airport by taking the pendeltåg (commuter train) to Märsta and then transferring to the bus to Arlanda.

One of the best things about camping in Norway is the freedom it provides. Wild camping is allowed in many areas, allowing you to stay almost anywhere for free. Just bring a lightweight, inexpensive two-person tent and enjoy the isolation and stunning views. You can buy supplies from local shops or cheap supermarkets and use train services to get around. We once camped in Jotunheim Park and experienced the beauty of walking in deep snow and enjoying panoramic lake vistas. It was such a memorable and affordable experience.

If you’re planning to visit Copenhagen, staying in Malmö, Sweden can save you money. The train ride between the two cities takes less than 30 minutes, and you’ll also get to enjoy great views of the Øresund Bridge. This makes it easy to explore two Scandinavian countries in one weekend.

Oslo is a hidden gem in the summer. With a 7-day public transport ticket costing around £60, you can enjoy unlimited travel options. Take a ferry to the island beaches in the fjord or a bus/train/metro to the lakes in the woods. There are plenty of walking routes available, and you can bring budget-friendly meals from local bakeries and shops. What’s great about Oslo is that you can spend the day exploring remote forests and swimming in lakes, and still have time to enjoy a night out dancing in the city.

If you have any recommendations or experiences of traveling in the Nordic countries, please share them in the comments below. We would love to hear from you!

Reference