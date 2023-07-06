UK Cruises Offer Convenience, Proximity, and Unparalleled Excellence

With its spectacular scenery, abundant wildlife, historical sites, and excellent food, the UK’s coastline and rivers have become increasingly popular as cruising destinations. Gone are the days of needing yellow fever jabs or worrying about exchange rates before your holiday. No more waiting in airport lounges or lost luggage mishaps. Instead, small ship cruises offer a unique and accessible way to explore the UK’s hidden gems.

Coastal routes are best explored on smaller craft that can dock or land in shallower ports. This allows for visits to charming destinations like Tobermory on Mull and Tresco in the Isles of Scilly, known for its subtropical Abbey Gardens and stunning beaches with a Caribbean-like feel. The same applies to Kirkwall in Orkney, home to the ancient village of Skara Brae, and the Channel Islands, offering a delightful blend of British and continental influences.

But it’s not just the coast that offers incredible experiences. The UK is also home to rivers that pass beneath historic castles, alongside picturesque abbeys, and through medieval timbered towns. The Thames boasts Windsor, the Severn flows beside Worcester Cathedral, and the Caledonian Canal provides the opportunity to ascend Neptune’s Staircase while searching for the Loch Ness monster.

For wildlife enthusiasts, the UK doesn’t disappoint. Witness sea eagles soaring gracefully across the bow, stags calling in the early morning, and encounters with basking sharks, dolphins, and magnificent gannets and puffins circling overhead.

Indeed, the UK is most captivating when viewed from the water. So, why endure jet lag and added expenses when you can plan a cruise closer to home? Here are some unique ideas to inspire your next UK cruise adventure.

Discover the Secret Severn

It would be remiss not to mention the Severn, the UK’s longest river stretching 220 miles from Wales’s Cambrian Mountains to the Bristol Channel. The best way to experience its beauty is on the Edward Elgar hotel boat, accommodating just 22 passengers. This intimate cruise takes you along the entire navigable stretch of the river, from Gloucester to Stourport.

Your first excursion begins with a guided tour of the magnificent Worcester Cathedral, which dates back to 1084 and overlooks the riverbanks. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Royal Worcester porcelain museum and a delightful 16-mile steam train journey through picturesque countryside on the Severn Valley Railway. The cruise concludes with visits to the charming towns of Bewdley and Bridgnorth.