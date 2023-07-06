The nuances surrounding affirmative action: an opinion piece

As the coordinator of the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at a diverse public high school in Northern Virginia, I work with students who have benefited from affirmative action policies. Despite concerns about the ruling, colleges are demonstrating an even stronger commitment to offering opportunities to historically marginalized students and creating the diversity we need in our educational institutions. Immediately after the ruling, I received statements from universities reaffirming their dedication to advancing diversity.

While many of us hoped that the Supreme Court would uphold the use of race in college admissions, this ruling does not signify the end of diversity on college campuses. In fact, it may have the opposite effect.

Articles and columns spreading the narrative that colleges will now stop accepting Black and Brown students in favor of White and Asian students are causing unnecessary alarm among the very students we aim to assist. I have already had students reach out to me, concerned about these misleading messages.

The only way students will not attend college is if they give up, and these messages are discouraging them from pursuing higher education.

Will the Supreme Court’s ruling create challenges? Yes. But I am confident that the higher education community, along with educators, businesses, and government leaders who support diversity, will find ways to continue providing educational opportunities to all students.

I am perplexed by the recent Supreme Court decision declaring the use of race in college admissions as unconstitutional. The 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments were specifically about race due to the history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, and racial discrimination in employment, banking, housing, and education. The

