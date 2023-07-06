The nuances surrounding affirmative action: an opinion piece

Articles and columns spreading the narrative that colleges will now stop accepting Black and Brown students in favor of White and Asian students are causing unnecessary alarm among the very students we aim to assist. I have already had students reach out to me, concerned about these misleading messages.
The only way students will not attend college is if they give up, and these messages are discouraging them from pursuing higher education.
Will the Supreme Court’s ruling create challenges? Yes. But I am confident that the higher education community, along with educators, businesses, and government leaders who support diversity, will find ways to continue providing educational opportunities to all students.
Eric Wolf Welch, Arlington
I am perplexed by the recent Supreme Court decision declaring the use of race in college admissions as unconstitutional. The 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments were specifically about race due to the history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, and racial discrimination in employment, banking, housing, and education. The
Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.