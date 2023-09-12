Trump Urges Removal of Federal Judge from D.C. Election Case: Why It Matters

Former President Donald Trump on Monday requested Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from his criminal case due to her “disqualifying” statements during the sentencing of two individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump’s lawyers argue that Chutkan’s remarks have prejudged him as guilty and would compromise his right to a fair trial in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. According to the lawyers’ motion, Chutkan has previously suggested that Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned, which they claim is inherently disqualifying.

The decision on recusal will be made by Chutkan, and the case is being prosecuted by the office of special counsel Jack Smith. Chutkan has instructed Smith’s office to submit any opposition to the recusal motion by Thursday. Last month, Chutkan scheduled Trump’s trial to commence on March 4, 2024, leading Trump to criticize her on social media as a biased judge.

If Chutkan does recuse herself, the case may be randomly assigned to another judge within the same court. Previously, Trump’s request for recusal was denied in a similar motion regarding his New York state criminal case, where he faces charges of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made in 2016.