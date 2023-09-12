Uncover the Soaring Increase in Workers’ Apprehension of Obsolescence, According to Recent Gallup Poll

Some 22% of U.S. workers told Gallup pollsters they feared being replaced in their jobs by technology, up from 15% two years ago. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) — The proportion of U.S. workers expressing concern about being replaced by technology is experiencing its most rapid increase ever, according to a Gallup Poll released on Monday. Although the majority of workers (78%) do not fear being replaced by technology, the percentage of worried workers has risen to 22%, up from 15% in 2021, marking a 7 percentage point increase, as reported by the Gallup poll.

This represents the sharpest two-year rise since Gallup began collecting data on this topic in 2017. Previous polls consistently showed a rate of concern ranging from 13% to 17%.

Further analysis by Gallup reveals that the increase in fear of obsolescence (FOBO) is primarily driven by individuals with a college education, with the percentage rising from 8% to 20%. Among workers without a college education, the level of concern has remained relatively stable at 24% since 2021.

“Consequently, whereas non-college-educated workers were previously significantly more concerned about technological replacement than their college-educated counterparts, both groups now share similar levels of concern,” stated the pollster.

The gaps between different age groups and income brackets have also continued to widen. FOBO increased by only 2 percentage points among workers aged 55 and older, compared to an 11-point jump among those between the ages of 18 and 34. Similarly, workers earning less than $100,000 experienced a 10-point surge in obsolescence fears, while those earning over $100,000 saw a 5-point increase.

In the entertainment industry, concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) have emerged as a prominent issue, with Hollywood writers and actors citing the use of AI by producers as a key factor in their strike against studios. The Writers Guild of America has demanded regulations on the use of AI-generated material in television and film productions.

Despite these escalating concerns, FOBO still ranks behind the loss of benefits and wage reductions as the top worry among U.S. workers, according to Gallup’s findings. Nearly 31% of respondents are worried about potential loss of benefits, while 24% expressed the greatest concern over wage reductions.