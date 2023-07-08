Trump accuses DeSantis of harboring a strong disdain for ethanol, at an event in Iowa

By Thomas Beaumont | Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump headlined his largest campaign event in Iowa in almost four months, delivering a speech to a crowd of thousands at an arena in the western region of the state. This event provided Trump with an opportunity to criticize his main GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for his opposition to the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel additive that Iowa excels in producing.

Trump made a bold claim at the beginning of the event, stating, “I’m proud to be the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had.” He aimed to promote his administration’s achievements in agriculture, specifically highlighting his efforts in supporting Iowa ethanol and removing regulations that burdened farmers.

Following his speech, Trump intended to visit a local Dairy Queen to interact with workers and customers, showcasing his connection with everyday Americans.

Iowa has been a prominent state for Republican presidential candidates, with numerous contenders spending significant time in the region. In June, several candidates, including DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, attended Senator Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser, marking the start of an active summer campaign season.

Trump had previously campaigned in the Des Moines area, engaging with GOP state lawmakers, influential conservative pastors, campaign volunteers, and a suburban Republican breakfast club. However, this visit occurred just before he faced federal charges related to classified records found at his Florida residence.

Before this recent event, Trump’s previous significant gathering in Iowa took place in March, where he addressed over 1,500 attendees at a theater in Davenport. At that time, he also took aim at DeSantis regarding ethanol. A planned outdoor event in May had to be canceled due to a tornado warning. Despite the rain on Friday, people persisted in forming lines to catch a glimpse of the former president.

Although presidential campaigns have evolved to prioritize national party interests, certain candidates continue to view support for ethanol, particularly the federal mandate for renewable fuels, as a crucial parameter in Iowa. Ethanol serves as a fuel additive blended with gasoline, widely sold throughout the country, primarily produced through corn fermentation. As Iowa leads in corn and ethanol production, the ethanol industry accounts for about half of the state’s corn crop.

During his speech, Trump asserted, “Every Iowan needs to know that Ron DeSanctus completely opposes Iowa Ethanol and ethanol in general,” employing a nickname for the governor.

While serving as a congressman from Florida, DeSantis co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that aimed to terminate the renewable fuel standard immediately. This position aligns with fiscal conservatives who view such mandates as government overreach.

Upon arriving in Iowa, Trump debuted his Farmers for Trump Coalition, a group co-chaired by officials such as Representatives Mike Sexton and Derek Wulf, the top two Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee.

As a candidate, Trump emphasized the executive order he signed as president, encouraging the increased retail sale of fuel containing 15% ethanol.

However, history indicates that a lack of support for ethanol may not be a disqualifying factor. In 2016, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who opposed the mandate, won the Republican caucuses in Iowa, initially defeating Trump in his successful presidential campaign.

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed to this report from Columbia, S.C.