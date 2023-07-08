David Warner’s Career Hangs in the Balance After Ashes Failures, Test Champions Warn

Former Australian Test stars have expressed their belief that David Warner’s Test career may be in jeopardy after another failure against Stuart Broad in the Ashes series. Warner has been under pressure throughout the series, with a poor average of 28.17 since the start of the pandemic and only one century in 40 innings. Despite being given three Tests to prove himself, Warner’s performances at Headingley, where he scored just 4 and 1, have raised doubts about his future.

Stuart Broad has been Warner’s tormenter throughout his career, claiming his wicket 17 times in Test matches, including both dismissals at Headingley. As a result, Warner’s place in the team for the remaining Ashes Tests will be reviewed. Mitchell Marsh, who has been performing well with both bat and ball, has emerged as a potential replacement for Warner. Furthermore, Victorian opener Marcus Harris and Queenslander Matt Renshaw are also in the touring squad as alternative options.

Some believe that Warner still has some credit in the bank after his runs in the second Test. Former Aussie pace bowler Damien Fleming suggests that Warner should be given another chance in the next Test, but if he fails again, his position will be under further scrutiny. However, former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy has criticized Warner’s body language and excessive smiling after his dismissals, questioning his commitment and focus.

While Broad has been the primary cause of Warner’s struggles, Healy argues that other bowlers have also had success against him in recent years. Healy believes that Warner’s average of 28 in the past couple of years is not good enough for a national team, and he may have become a liability for Australia.

Former Australian batsman Callum Ferguson points out that Warner is struggling to pick up the length of the ball and is getting caught on the crease. He suggests that Warner’s selection value is teetering and a decision needs to be made about his future.

Earlier this year, former England captain Michael Vaughan proposed Mitchell Marsh as a potential opener to replace Warner, given his recent performances and the struggles of other batsmen in the Australian team. This idea gains more merit with every run Marsh scores in the second innings.

In conclusion, Warner’s Test career is in doubt following his poor performances against Broad in the Ashes series. With alternative options available and concerns about his form, Warner’s place in the team will be reviewed, and a decision may be made to replace him.

