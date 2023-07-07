Trudeau Set to Meet Alberta’s Premier and Attend Calgary Stampede

by

By Staff

The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2023 6:25 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Friday in Calgary, as part of his Stampede season visit to the city.

During the meeting, Trudeau and Smith will address various issues, including emission reductions and the federal government’s target of achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Smith expressed concerns in June, stating that Alberta would face significant economic and job losses if the 2035 target is enforced without adequate provisions. Both Canada and Alberta have set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with the federal government having intermediate targets along the way.

Trending Now

  • The massive Sphere in Las Vegas puts on mesmerizing sneak peek show

  • CoCo Lee, ‘Mulan’ and ‘Crouching Tiger’ singer, dies at 48

Another target involves reducing emissions from the oil and gas sector by over 40% by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith remains hopeful for a “breakthrough” in negotiations between Alberta and the federal government.

&copy 2023 The Canadian Press

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment