Trudeau Set to Meet Alberta’s Premier and Attend Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Friday in Calgary, as part of his Stampede season visit to the city.

During the meeting, Trudeau and Smith will address various issues, including emission reductions and the federal government’s target of achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Smith expressed concerns in June, stating that Alberta would face significant economic and job losses if the 2035 target is enforced without adequate provisions. Both Canada and Alberta have set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with the federal government having intermediate targets along the way.

Another target involves reducing emissions from the oil and gas sector by over 40% by 2030.

Smith remains hopeful for a “breakthrough” in negotiations between Alberta and the federal government.