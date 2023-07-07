Instagram cannot be wiped without deleting Threads account

The allure of a new social media platform can be so strong that users often overlook the possibility of wanting to delete their accounts in the future – a concern that early users of Meta’s Threads are already expressing.

While alternative platforms like Hive and Mastodon have attempted to attract dissatisfied users following Elon Musk’s Twitter shakeup, Threads stands out when it comes to massive early adoption. According to Mark Zuckerberg, the Twitter rival surpassed 30 million sign-ups on Thursday morning.

As news about Threads spread, so did discussions about a specific line in the service’s privacy policy.

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,” the policy states.

Some users who decided to give the app a try, which can be done in a matter of seconds for Instagram users, discovered that deleting it was more complicated than they had expected.

“I deactivated my Threads account already, but it turns out you can’t delete your Threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!” tweeted @emilyhughes.

