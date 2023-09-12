Toronto Subway Riders Rejoice: Access Wireless Cellular Service Throughout from October Onwards!

The Canadian government announced on Monday that mobile carriers must provide Toronto’s subway riders with cellular connectivity by Oct. 3. This move aims to allow passengers to use their phones to send emails or text messages while commuting.

François-Philippe Champagne, the minister of innovation, science and industry, stated that all carriers operating in Toronto must expand their network coverage within the subway system to provide full voice, text, and data services. Failure to meet these conditions could lead to monetary penalties or the suspension or revoking of carriers’ licenses.

Lack of reliable cellular connectivity in the transit system has been a major issue for subway riders in Toronto, hindering access to emergency services and frustrating passengers. Currently, only select carriers like Rogers Communications and Freedom Mobile provide wireless service in the subway system.

“Cellular connectivity on the subway is not just about convenience, it is a matter of public safety,” said Champagne.

