Toronto Subway Riders Rejoice: Access Wireless Cellular Service Throughout from October Onwards!

by

A woman wearing a mask, amid rising global numbers of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, exits a subway train in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Canadian government announced on Monday that mobile carriers must provide Toronto’s subway riders with cellular connectivity by Oct. 3. This move aims to allow passengers to use their phones to send emails or text messages while commuting.

François-Philippe Champagne, the minister of innovation, science and industry, stated that all carriers operating in Toronto must expand their network coverage within the subway system to provide full voice, text, and data services. Failure to meet these conditions could lead to monetary penalties or the suspension or revoking of carriers’ licenses.

Lack of reliable cellular connectivity in the transit system has been a major issue for subway riders in Toronto, hindering access to emergency services and frustrating passengers. Currently, only select carriers like Rogers Communications and Freedom Mobile provide wireless service in the subway system.

“Cellular connectivity on the subway is not just about convenience, it is a matter of public safety,” said Champagne.

RELATED STORIES

Globe to defend 7-year wireless telco leadership

In terms of internet stability, PH ranks only 7th in Southeast Asia

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment