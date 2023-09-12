Exploring the Innovations of Tesla, Qualcomm, Meta, Moderna and Other Groundbreaking Companies

Visitors at the Tesla booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, July 6, 2023.
Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Discover the latest trending companies in midday trading.
Tesla — The stock of the electric vehicle manufacturer surged more than 10% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jones predicts a significant breakthrough in autonomous driving technology.
J.M. Smucker, Hostess — Smucker’s shares declined by 7% after announcing the acquisition of Hostess Brands for $34.25 a share in a cash and stock deal. Hostess’ stock surged by 19.1%, reaching its highest point in 52 weeks.
Tenable Holdings — JPMorgan’s upgrade from neutral to overweight caused the exposure management solutions provider’s stock to rise by 3.1%. Improved fundamentals are expected for the company.
Kenvue — Deutsche Bank’s upgrade of the Band-Aid manufacturer’s stock from hold to buy led to a 3.6% increase. Kenvue is considered a high-quality company and attractive at its current price, after a 15% decline since its IPO in May.
Alibaba — The Chinese tech giant’s stock dropped by 1.5% after the unexpected resignation of outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang from its cloud business. Previously, Zhang had announced his departure from Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit.
Meta — According to the Wall Street Journal, the tech giant’s
