Exploring the Innovations of Tesla, Qualcomm, Meta, Moderna and Other Groundbreaking Companies

Discover the latest trending companies in midday trading.

Tesla — The stock of the electric vehicle manufacturer surged more than 10% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jones predicts a significant breakthrough in autonomous driving technology.

J.M. Smucker, Hostess — Smucker’s shares declined by 7% after announcing the acquisition of Hostess Brands for $34.25 a share in a cash and stock deal. Hostess’ stock surged by 19.1%, reaching its highest point in 52 weeks.

Tenable Holdings — JPMorgan’s upgrade from neutral to overweight caused the exposure management solutions provider’s stock to rise by 3.1%. Improved fundamentals are expected for the company.

Kenvue — Deutsche Bank’s upgrade of the Band-Aid manufacturer’s stock from hold to buy led to a 3.6% increase. Kenvue is considered a high-quality company and attractive at its current price, after a 15% decline since its IPO in May.

Alibaba — The Chinese tech giant’s stock dropped by 1.5% after the unexpected resignation of outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang from its cloud business. Previously, Zhang had announced his departure from Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit.

Meta — According to the Wall Street Journal, the tech giant’s

