Top Must-See Shows Before ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Premieres

With a twist on the classic monster saga, the new Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as the younger and older versions of the same character in a timeline-hopping, multi-generational mystery.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes place in the “MonsterVerse,” Legendary Entertainment’s universe that includes Godzilla and King Kong in its ensemble cast.
Not to worry, you don’t need to watch every movie in the MonsterVerse to enjoy Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
What to watch in order to understand the new TV series:
The series kicks off immediately following Godzilla’s epic showdown with the MUTO/kaiju monsters in San Francisco, offering a tantalizing plot steeped in mystery and revelation.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters connects directly to the 2014 Godzilla and serves as a seamless sequel, so you’ll be all set by watching the predecessor.
