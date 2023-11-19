10 Freeway Arson Fire: Investigators Unveil Images of Key Person of Interest

In connection to the massive fire that shut down the 10 Freeway on November 11, authorities have shared images of a potential “person of interest.” The incident destroyed a storage yard with pallets, construction materials, and used vehicles, causing significant damage to the area under the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in downtown Los Angeles.







CalFire



CalFire officials have released images showcasing an unidentified individual whom they are pursuing. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds, with black hair. The images reveal the man wearing blue shorts, a black jacket, a black backpack, and a green scarf, with a knee brace on his right leg. Authorities have noted visible burn injuries on his left leg.

During a press conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, officials revealed that the fire was likely started intentionally. The resulting impact on traffic has been extensive, causing significant congestion in the area.

Despite ongoing construction, the freeway is expected to reopen sooner than originally anticipated due to the sturdiness of the structure. Although the fire caused no injuries, numerous homeless individuals residing in the vicinity were relocated to shelters.

The arson investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made as of yet. Should anyone recognize the individual in the images, they are urged to contact Cal Fire’s arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

No fatalities have been reported, but at least 16 homeless individuals who were living in an encampment were transported to shelters, according to Mayor Bass.

