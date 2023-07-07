Thrifty Trip to Stockholm: Experiencing a Midsummer’s Dream

Last summer, I embarked on a Baltic cruise with the intention of finding out if a millennial could have a good time cruising independently. I was in the midst of writing a book about fun and thought that two weeks of shuffleboard and Nordic stop-offs might provide some interesting material. And indeed it did, although I do wish I had more time to explore Stockholm.

That’s why I find myself back in Sweden’s capital, eager to get a better look at the city while keeping my spending to a minimum. I decide to walk from the central station to the island of Södermalm, taking a circuitous route that allows me to see more of the city. Along the way, I come across impressive sights like the Royal Palace, the City Hall, and the public library.

In Gamla Stan, the old town, I stop by a Coop to pick up some bread and cheese before finding a bench by the Baltic Sea to enjoy my meal. From there, I consider my options for exploring the city further. I could visit Fotografiska, known for its photography exhibits and delicious salads. There’s also Moderna, a museum of modern art, or the Vasa Museum, which houses a recovered warship. However, I decide to stay put and simply observe the vibrant scenes unfolding before me.

Following the advice of a fellow traveler, I hop on the number 80 ferry for a loop around the inner archipelago. The journey offers stunning views of sunlit pine forests, picturesque summer cottages, and even a daring jetskier. By the end, I realize that Stockholm might be the only city where commuters actually want their journey to be longer.

Upon returning to Södermalm, I check into Skanstulls Boutique Hostel. While the underground, windowless room may not sound appealing, I find the decor charming and unique. The chaise longue in the bathroom and the lending library filled with Nordic paperbacks add to the overall experience. Plus, the affordable price is a bonus.

Exploring Södermalm, I quickly understand why it has received so much praise as one of the coolest neighborhoods. With its boutique galleries and independent eateries, it offers a vibrant atmosphere. But even if that’s not your scene, you can still enjoy people-watching on the public furniture.

In the summer, Stockholm comes alive with the Midsummer festival, where people drink, dance, and swim in the nude. However, I’m visiting a week before the festival and witness the locals practicing for the big event. It’s a lively and joyful atmosphere, and I can’t help but feel like I’m having the time of my life, until an unexpected volleyball hits me in the face, reminding me of life’s fragility.

One of the highlights of my trip is experiencing Fredagsmys, a Swedish concept of cosiness and comfort. I indulge in meatballs at Meatballs for the People, drink cheap pints at a dive bar called Carmen, and enjoy a jazz concert at the Glenn Miller Café. It’s a perfect way to unwind and embrace the Swedish culture.

Unfortunately, too much cosiness leads to a well-deserved hangover, causing me to sleep through a good portion of the next day. As a result, the only activity I can fit in before my departure is a visit to Mosebacketerrassen, a terrace offering breathtaking views of the city. It’s a priceless sight, just as well because I’ve run out of money.

As I wrap up my trip, I reflect on the wonderful experiences I’ve had in Stockholm. It’s a city that truly knows how to embrace the summer and make the most of every moment. Whether it’s exploring beautiful islands or indulging in cozy gatherings, this city has it all. I may have only scratched the surface of what Stockholm has to offer, but it’s enough to leave me wanting more.

Note: HTML tags have been retained in the rewritten content.

Reference