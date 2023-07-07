The Proposal Advocating an End to Black Child Support in California – Examining Its Cruel Implications

California’s proposed reparations plan includes a provision exempting black fathers from paying child support, which is both outrageous and cruel. This provision is buried within the final report of the Reparations Task Force, which argues that discriminatory laws have torn African American families apart and burdened them with child support debt. However, I believe that holding fathers accountable for their debts to their families is necessary, rather than treating them as victims hindered by their obligations.

The Task Force suggests that at the very least, the interest on these child support payments should be erased, and potentially, all child support debt should be forgiven. However, I strongly disagree. While I understand the unresolved consequences of slavery and subsequent inequality, I fail to see how reparations will truly address these issues.

As an African American who grew up in San Francisco, I can attest to the absence and lack of financial support from my own black father. Many of the fathers that the Task Force sympathizes with were just like mine, failing to fulfill their responsibilities. What about the children, like me, who grew up without financial security and the presence of a second parent? What about the mothers who single-handedly raised their children? Where is the compassion for us?

Although I was fortunate to come through such circumstances relatively unharmed, many other black kids faced greater challenges. The data confirms that single-parent homes, particularly those led by mothers, have tripled since 1965. This trend disproportionately affects black families, with more than half of black children living with single mothers, compared to white children. These statistics have serious consequences, including lower graduation rates, increased incarceration rates, and a significant wealth gap. The absence of fathers also takes a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of black boys.

Relieving fathers of child support obligations will not discourage this trend; instead, it will only incentivize further fatherlessness. Additionally, the Task Force fails to address who will compensate black mothers for the unmet child support payments. Will taxpayers or the mothers themselves suffer the consequences once again?

What frustrates me the most is the taboo surrounding the discussion of single-parent families. Progressive culture-makers silence this issue, seemingly ready to attack anyone who questions the negative effects of familial disunity. This silence perpetuates the epidemic. It’s ironic that many of these commentators come from two-parent households and fail to understand the struggles of growing up without a father.

While it’s true that there are white fathers who also neglect their responsibilities, no one suggests forgiving the debts of absent white fathers. This discrepancy creates an injustice that perpetuates negative stereotypes about black men’s ability to be responsible fathers.

In the end, the proposed solution of letting black fathers off the hook and burdening their children with the consequences is far from equitable. There is nothing fair or just about being a deadbeat dad. The Reparations Task Force’s approach is misguided and fails to address the real issues affecting African American families.

