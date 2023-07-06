Threads launch in Europe postponed due to privacy concerns, Meta announces

The European Union (EU) officials have announced a delay in the launch of Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, due to privacy concerns. According to The Independent, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has been in touch with Meta regarding the new platform and has confirmed that it will not be introduced in the EU at this time.

The EU declined to provide any comment in response to The Hill’s inquiry.

Meta officially launched Threads on Wednesday night, positioning it as a competitor to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Twitter has faced numerous criticisms during Musk’s tenure. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the app saw 10 million registrations within the first seven hours of its U.S. launch, as well as in countries like Japan, Australia, and Canada.

A spokesperson from Meta informed The Hill that the company is actively working on its new service in other countries and continually assessing the possibility of launching in Europe. The uncertainty around upcoming regulations has influenced their decision to hold off on the launch in the region. However, Meta emphasizes that Europe remains an important market for them, and they hope to introduce their new products there in the future.

Sources close to Meta stated that the company is seeking more information regarding the EU’s Digital Markets Act before releasing Threads in the EU.

